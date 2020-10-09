DEXTools Price Tops $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,782,332 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.