Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
