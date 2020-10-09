Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

