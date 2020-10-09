Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.44 ($7.58).

DBK stock opened at €7.93 ($9.33) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.38. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

