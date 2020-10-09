DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

DMTK opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $123,564 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 201,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

