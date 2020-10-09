DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.