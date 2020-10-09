Dent (DENT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $491,386.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liquid, Bitbns, BitForex, Allbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Coinrail, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

