Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DENN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.41 on Monday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

