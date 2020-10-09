Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.68 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

