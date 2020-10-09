Datawallet Market Cap Reaches $337,000.37 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $337,000.37 and approximately $21,182.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Exmo and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

