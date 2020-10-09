DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.25 or 0.04831583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.