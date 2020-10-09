DAOBet (BET) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $274,298.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,077.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.68 or 0.02145549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00531460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

