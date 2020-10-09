Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 336,525 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336,525 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Mack Cali Realty worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 601.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 2,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

