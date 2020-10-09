Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 105,021 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,021 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 8,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,185. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

