Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,683 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.04. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.