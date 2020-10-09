Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NYSE NTB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.