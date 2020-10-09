Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,995 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.29% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,016. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

