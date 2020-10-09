Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,244 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.59% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USLM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.60.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $501,216.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $563,686 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

