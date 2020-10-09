Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 22,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
