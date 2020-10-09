Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 22,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

