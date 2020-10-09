Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.39 ($54.58).

DAI stock opened at €48.82 ($57.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

