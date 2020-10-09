DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.73 or 0.04880942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.