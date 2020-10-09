Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.32 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and approximately $48.74 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00005567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,343,616,992 coins and its circulating supply is 81,627,403 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

