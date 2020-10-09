Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.27. Curis shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 219,380 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

