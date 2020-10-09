CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.