CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CTS stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. CTS has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CTS by 816.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CTS by 212.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CTS by 220.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CTS by 109.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

