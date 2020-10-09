CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.43

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $8.75. CSP shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

