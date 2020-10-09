CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CCLP opened at $0.90 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.