CSFB Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from $328.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.
COST opened at $365.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $365.97.
In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.