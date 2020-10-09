CSFB Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from $328.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $365.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.