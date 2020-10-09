CSFB Boosts The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $184.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective increased by CSFB from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.39.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

