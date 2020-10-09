CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $7,805.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00010137 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Bitfinex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

