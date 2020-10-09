Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.74. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 8,474 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.