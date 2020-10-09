Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of National Instruments worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

