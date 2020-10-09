Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 36,626 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 874,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 255,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 172,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 55.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 313,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSBR opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.0401 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

