Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,139 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

