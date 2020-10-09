Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

