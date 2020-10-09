Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $692.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.