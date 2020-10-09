Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IBM from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

IBM stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

