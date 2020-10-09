Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

IPG stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

