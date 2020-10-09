Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 21,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,702. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

