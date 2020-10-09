Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in L3Harris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

LHX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

