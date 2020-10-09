Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after buying an additional 417,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.28. 3,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,591. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

