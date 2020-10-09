Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 594,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,557,000 after purchasing an additional 295,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 38,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. 6,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,455. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

