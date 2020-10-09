Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 53,439 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,042,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNOOC by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CNOOC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,829,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:CEO opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $2.5806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

