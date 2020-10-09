Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Glucose Health (NASDAQ:GLUC) Head-To-Head Review

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Glucose Health alerts:

This table compares Glucose Health and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 48.12 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Cronos Group $25.64 million 79.56 $1.17 billion $0.67 8.70

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glucose Health and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.67%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17%

Summary

Cronos Group beats Glucose Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.