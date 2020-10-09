Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cronos Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 180,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

