Critical Contrast: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) versus Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Birks Group has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Birks Group and Signet Jewelers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birks Group $126.32 million 0.06 -$9.61 million N/A N/A Signet Jewelers $6.14 billion 0.18 $105.50 million $3.88 5.48

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Birks Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Birks Group and Signet Jewelers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Signet Jewelers 4 1 0 0 1.20

Signet Jewelers has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.61%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Birks Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Birks Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of Birks Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Birks Group and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birks Group N/A N/A N/A Signet Jewelers -2.37% 5.87% 0.95%

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Birks Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls. As of May 31, 2020, the company operated 27 Birks stores under the Maison Birks brand in various metropolitan markets in Canada; 1 retail location under the Brinkhaus brand in Calgary; and 2 retail locations under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands in Vancouver. It also engages in the retail and wholesale of fine jewelry collections through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths stores, as well as through e-commerce platforms; and gold exchange business. The company was formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc. and changed its name to Birks Group Inc. in October 2013. Birks Group Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website. This segment operated 2,729 locations in the United States and 128 locations in Canada. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations, principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This segment operated 477 stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

