Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.31.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $95.39 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

