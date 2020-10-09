CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

