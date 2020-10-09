CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.11. CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 83,239 shares traded.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.99.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. Analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

