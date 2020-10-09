Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.10.

