Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions enable people, vehicles, and machines to locate their exact position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.