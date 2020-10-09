Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.
u-blox Company Profile
